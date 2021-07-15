XL Insurance Can Recoup $1M From AIG Unit In D&O Dispute

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 9:18 PM EDT) -- XL Specialty Insurance Co. can recoup from AIG Specialty Insurance Co. $1 million in excess coverage that XL paid to defend and settle a loan dispute, a California federal judge has ruled, saying an AIG policy applied to the defense costs of directors involved in the dispute. U.S. District Judge Virginia A. Phillips said Tuesday that AIG failed to show that exclusions in its policy with a beauty supply company precluded coverage for costs that the company's board members incurred as defendants in lawsuits over a loan deal that went sour. After AIG exhausted an initial $10 million limit in its...

