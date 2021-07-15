Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

XL Insurance Can Recoup $1M From AIG Unit In D&O Dispute

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 9:18 PM EDT) -- XL Specialty Insurance Co. can recoup from AIG Specialty Insurance Co. $1 million in excess coverage that XL paid to defend and settle a loan dispute, a California federal judge has ruled, saying an AIG policy applied to the defense costs of directors involved in the dispute.

U.S. District Judge Virginia A. Phillips said Tuesday that AIG failed to show that exclusions in its policy with a beauty supply company precluded coverage for costs that the company's board members incurred as defendants in lawsuits over a loan deal that went sour.

After AIG exhausted an initial $10 million limit in its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!