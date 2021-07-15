Oceana Claims Pacific Sardine Recovery Plan Falls Short

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 1:59 PM EDT) -- Oceana Inc. claims in a new lawsuit the National Marine Fisheries Service recovery plan for the Pacific sardine population, an important food for a range of species including dolphins and humpback whales, won't help the species sufficiently recover. As sardine populations have plummeted to critical levels in recent years, the government responded by keeping "disproven, status quo management measures" in place instead of ensuring that policies are implemented for their revival, the group said Wednesday in a California federal court complaint. It claims the government's inadequate actions violate the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act, which requires officials to write policies...

