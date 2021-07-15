Tycoon Who Owes Shipping Co. $60M Fights Travel Ban

Law360, London (July 15, 2021, 6:44 PM BST) -- An imprisoned businessman's lawyer urged an appellate court Thursday to toss an order requiring his client to remain in England until a shipping company with a $60 million judgment against him can ask about his assets, saying his human rights were being violated. A 2020 order seizing the passport of former shipping tycoon Nobu Su was unlawfully extended in January, said his lawyer, Thomas Grant QC of Maitland Chambers. Su, who is said to hold dual Taiwanese and Japanese citizenship, has been deprived of his private and family life, in violation of Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights,...

