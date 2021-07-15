SFO Worker 'Too Old' For ENRC Probe, Ex-Colleague Testifies

Law360, London (July 15, 2021, 2:28 PM BST) -- A former senior SFO investigator at the center of controversy over a mining company's privileged material was "tolerated" because he was a nice person but "too old" to keep pace with the agency's probe, a partner at Cohen & Gresser testified on Thursday. John Gibson, a former case controller at the Serious Fraud Office, told the trial at the High Court that the ex-investigator, John Coussey, was the "nicest person on the floor" at the agency but had to have roles created to keep him busy. Coussey had enormous experience but was "too old"and "sat as a passenger" on the SFO's...

