Allens-Led Sydney Airport Spurns $17B Takeover Bid

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 12:03 PM EDT) -- Sydney Airport, guided by Allens, rejected an unsolicited AU$22.3 billion ($16.6 billion) takeover bid launched earlier this month by an IFM-led investor consortium, saying Thursday that the proposal undervalues the company and doesn't take into account its pre-pandemic share price. Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd. called the timing of the roughly AU$8.25-per-stapled-security proposal from the IFM Investors Ltd.-led consortium "opportunistic" and said it's well-positioned to return strong growth as vaccination rates increase and as it moves past the novel coronavirus pandemic. "The boards have unanimously concluded that the indicative proposal undervalues Sydney Airport and is not in the best interests of...

