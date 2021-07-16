Jones Day Adds Consumer Products Counsel In Miami

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 1:19 PM EDT) -- Jones Day has boosted its health care and life sciences practice out of its Miami office by hiring an of counsel who handles commercial litigation involving the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Kyle A. Diamantas moves to the firm from Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz PC. "Kyle has strong ties to the state of Florida and has an impressive record here of both professional achievements and community involvement," Antonio F. Dias, partner-in-charge of the Miami office, said in a statement. "He has a tremendous career ahead of him." Diamantas advises clients in issues related...

