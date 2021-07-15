Autonomous Vehicle Tech Co. Hits $13B Value With SPAC Deal

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 1:43 PM EDT) -- Autonomous vehicle technology startup Aurora Innovation said Thursday it plans to merge with a blank-check company backed by founders of LinkedIn and Zynga with guidance from Wilson Sonsini and Skadden, giving the combined company an anticipated $13 billion market value. In a joint announcement, Aurora Innovation Inc., advised by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, said it will merge with Skadden-advised Reinvent Technology Partners Y, the third blank-check company from Reinvent Capital's Reid Hoffman, who co-founded LinkedIn, Mark Pincus, who founded Zynga, and Michael Thompson, co-founder of BHR Capital. The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year,...

