OptimisCorp Suit Survives In Del., Bayard Denied More Fees

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor Thursday denied a bid by former directors of OptimisCorp. to have the Chancery Court toss a suit accusing them of fiduciary breaches while leading a derivative action against the business, and ruled their counsel is not entitled to more fees. In a 36-page memorandum opinion, Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn ruled that OptimisCorp's suit against three former directors, who are also company stockholders, can proceed toward trial as the physical therapy business has adequately pled claims of breach of fiduciary duty and unjust enrichment in connection with the handling of an arbitration award at the center of...

