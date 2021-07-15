Fed. Circ. Remands Steel Co. Dumping Case Over Sales Data

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit ordered the U.S. Department of Commerce to explain why it applied a statistical tool to a Korean steel company's potentially unsuitable sales data, saying Thursday that under certain conditions, the test may erroneously raise importers' dumping margins. Citing several academics, a three-judge panel said that the Cohen's d test — which Commerce uses to assess if importers mask unfair trade practices through targeted dumping — must be applied to normally distributed data of sufficient size and with roughly equal variances. SeAH Steel Corp. had raised concerns about whether those conditions were met when Commerce applied the test to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS