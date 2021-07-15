Luxottica Accused Of Waging Anti-Union Crusade In Georgia

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Four labor groups said Thursday that they've filed a complaint against Italian eyewear maker Luxottica, accusing it of waging an anti-union-organizing campaign at its Georgia manufacturing and distribution center. Luxottica "unleashed an aggressive, fear-inducing campaign" aimed at stifling workers' organizing rights, the groups said in a statement. They also claim the company's management in Paris and Milan failed to ensure compliance with guidelines set forth by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development's Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises. The Communications Workers of America, joined by the AFL-CIO and two Geneva-based global unions, said in a statement they filed the complaint with the...

