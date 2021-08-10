Cannabis Corner: From Wall St. Cop To Curaleaf Compliance

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Curaleaf's compliance chief thinks there's plenty of overlap between regulation in financial services and cannabis, even with the myriad complexities the nascent industry brings. And as a onetime prosecutor and former enforcement chief with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, he would know. James Shorris James Shorris started his career as an assistant district attorney in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and later became executive director of enforcement with FINRA, before stints as chief compliance officer at BMO Capital Markets and Citizens Financial Group Inc. In March 2020, he joined Curaleaf as chief compliance officer. The Massachusetts-based cannabis giant has a presence...

