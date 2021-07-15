New Chief Makes His Mark On FCA With Shift In Vision

Law360, London (July 15, 2021, 5:29 PM BST) -- Nikhil Rathi, the recently appointed chief executive of the City watchdog that has come under fire for regulatory failure, laid out a vision on Thursday for a new Financial Conduct Authority that is more interventionist, dynamic and centralized. Nikhil Rathi's business plan for the FCA would allow the watchdog to act more decisively over enforcement action and take a tougher line on new entrants to the country's markets. (Getty) Rathi has floated priorities in the FCA's business plan that would allow the watchdog to act more decisively over enforcement action and take a tougher line on new entrants to the country's markets. New targets for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS