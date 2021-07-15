Tenn. County Must Face Claims It Ignored Collapsed Highway

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 3:46 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee appeals court has revived claims that Hawkins County's failure to address a mudslide that collapsed a highway led to a man's death, finding that his wife sufficiently alleged the county's gross negligence strips immunity under the state's Government Tort Liability Act. In an opinion filed Wednesday, the panel undid a summary judgment that dismissed claims by Penny Lawson, whose husband, Steven Lawson, died after he drove into the "chasm" created when Highway 70 collapsed in a mudslide in 2019. According to the suit, while Steven Lawson's vehicle fell into the chasm at around 1:45 a.m. on Feb. 21, 2019,...

