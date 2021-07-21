Fragomen Grows Rocky Mountain Presence With Utah Office

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy LLP, a leading business immigration firm, is expanding its footprint in the Rocky Mountain region with a new Salt Lake City office that intends to capitalize on the area's burgeoning tech sector. Rebecca van Uitert has returned to Fragomen to lead the new branch, which will provide immigration services to local businesses, including its technology and health care companies, and universities. Interest in the Salt Lake City office, Van Uitert said, was "shocking" and went beyond what she anticipated when Fragomen unveiled the new plans July 14. "People have moved to Utah. People want to move...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS