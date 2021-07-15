ECJ Sets Out Jurisdiction Test In Volvo Cartel Suit

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 1:57 PM EDT) -- The European Union's highest court ruled Thursday that civil lawsuits seeking damages for anti-competitive behavior can be brought in the claimant's home country, handing a win to a Spanish truck buyer suing Volvo for its involvement in a price-fixing cartel. The European Court of Justice said that a court has international and territorial jurisdiction to hear damages claims against cartel members if the claimant either bought the affected goods exclusively in that country, or — if it made purchases in several places — has a registered office in that country. The decision allows a claimant identified in court filings only as...

