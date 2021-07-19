Jackson Lewis Adds New Principal In Tampa

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 11:27 AM EDT) -- Labor and employment firm Jackson Lewis PC bolstered its Tampa office with the addition of a former partner from Constangy Brooks Smith & Prophete LLP. Phillip J. Harris moved over to the firm as a principal, the firm said July 13, after spending over four years at Constangy Brooks. Harris counsels and represents employers in labor matters, overseeing litigation in industries like banking, manufacturing, health care, housing, insurance and retail. "Phillip is an extremely talented litigator who brings a unique understanding of the most pressing employment risks facing companies today," Laura E. Prather, managing principal in the firm's Tampa office, said...

