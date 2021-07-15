UFCW Says Nursing Home Owes $1.5M In Pension Benefits

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Two trustees of a Pittsburgh-area UFCW local's pension plan sued a West Virginia assisted living facility Thursday, saying the health care provider owes nearly $1.5 million to the union workers' fund after defaulting in May. William Dillner Jr. and Lance Huber, the trustees of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1776KS, Western Division and Employers Pension Fund, hit Mound View Health Care Inc. with an Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit. The trustees had previously established that Mound View would need to pay $1,010 a month to the fund indefinitely based on its withdrawal liability, according to their complaint. The case...

