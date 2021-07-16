Software Co. Says Insurer Should Cover $4.25M FTC Deal

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- A property management software company accused its insurer of bad faith and breaching a liability policy when bailing on covering a $4.25 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, according to a complaint removed to Delaware federal court. AppFolio, which provides tenant screening reports to property management companies, initiated its coverage dispute with Columbia Casualty Co. on June 15 by filing an action in Delaware's New Castle County Superior Court. The company complained that the insurer's change of heart forced it to pay the full $4.25 million out of its own pocket and that the insurer acted unreasonably when it stopped...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS