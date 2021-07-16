Beer Buyers Eye Class Cert. In Anheuser-Busch False Ad Suit

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Florida residents have asked a federal judge to certify a class of beer buyers who claim Anheuser-Busch and a Miami affiliate falsely marketed the beer Veza Sur to make it seem like a craft beer with "Latin roots" only sold in Miami. Byron Jackson and Mario Mena Jr., both Miami residents, said in a class certification motion Thursday that it would be inefficient for each potential class member to individually sue the beer companies over their alleged misrepresentations of Veza Sur beer. They said the brand, targeted at "Latinx millennials and gen-Zers," has been on the market for more than four...

