2nd Circ. Deals Blow To Navient's Student Loan Collections

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday affirmed a New York federal court's ruling that private student loans are not explicitly exempt from the discharge of debt granted to debtors in a Chapter 7 bankruptcy, dealing a blow to the collection efforts of student loan company Navient Solutions LLC. In the opinion authored by U.S. Circuit Court Judge Dennis Jacobs, the three-judge panel decided that Section 523(a)(8) of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code does not provide a blanket exception to the applicability of a bankruptcy discharge to private loans given to student borrowers. The opinion cited the language used in the...

