Calif. Centralizes Cannabis Regulation Within New Dept.

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- California has established a centralized Department of Cannabis Control that consolidates the Golden State's licensing and regulatory cannabis programs, a move that is intended to simplify the state's oversight, improve access to licenses and help out local businesses, according to California officials. The department was created by Assembly Bill 141, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law this week. The cannabis control department will regulate all commercial cannabis license holders in California, according to a statement issued Tuesday. Those include cultivators, retailers, manufacturers, distributors and industry event organizers, among others. It will also manage the state's "track-and-trace" system, which tracks cannabis...

