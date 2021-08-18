Law360 Names Attys Who Moved Up The Firm Ranks In Q2

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 12:03 PM EDT) -- A promotion to partner or election to practice group chair means a slew of new responsibilities and also lots of well-deserved recognition. Law360 reveals the list of attorneys whose commitment to legal excellence earned them highly coveted spots in the law firm leadership ranks. Find out if your old legal friends — or rivals — moved up in the second quarter of the year. Allen & Overy LLP Chris Jackson, a capital markets attorney based in New York, was promoted to partner. Keren Livneh, an intellectual property, corporate, and mergers and acquisitions attorney based in New York, was promoted to partner....

