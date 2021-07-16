Visa Cuts Deal With Black Card In $600M Licensing Row

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Visa and Black Card LLC have agreed to end a 6-year-old licensing suit alleging the credit card giant owed $600 million for failing to protect trade secrets connected to their defunct joint venture Visa Black Card. In a Thursday ruling, Judge Scott W. Skavdahl of the U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming signed off on a confidential settlement between Visa USA Inc. and Black Card, a luxury brand that markets metal credit cards to high-end customers. Black Card sued Visa in 2015, claiming that Visa broke confidentiality provisions in their initial agreement. A jury trial in the case was initially...

