Iowa Eatery Asks 8th Circ. To Revive COVID Coverage Suit

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- An Iowa restaurant has urged the Eighth Circuit to revive its COVID-19 business interruption suit against Regent Insurance Co., arguing that a virus exclusion does not bar coverage to its losses caused by government closure orders issued to curb the pandemic. Lisette Enterprises Ltd., the owner of Lucca Restaurant in Des Moines, said Thursday that its business income losses arising out of government closure orders are a "covered loss" under its "all-risk" insurance policy with Regent. The policy's virus exclusion does not apply to preclude its losses because there was not any evidence that Lucca was closed due to the coronavirus,...

