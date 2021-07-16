Ex-NMC Exec Can't Fight Jurisdiction In Bank's $1B Fraud Suit

Law360, London (July 16, 2021, 6:07 PM BST) -- A judge said on Friday that a former executive with failed hospital operator NMC Health couldn't withhold his defense in a $1 billion fraud case brought by a UAE bank in order to join a jurisdictional challenge by other company officials. Nigel Teare, sitting as a Judge of the High Court, said while Suresh Kumar Vadakke Kootala may have had a "change of heart," he had already abandoned his opportunity to challenge the authority of the English courts to hear the case. While Mr. Kumar, as he was addressed by the court, wants to be put on the same footing as...

