Top UK Court Overturns Damages Ruling In Software Fight

Law360, London (July 16, 2021, 1:09 PM BST) -- Britain's highest court ruled on Friday that a Thai energy company is owed liquidated damages from a U.S. firm over delays to the installation and rollout of a commodities software system, describing the lower courts' conclusions in the case as "uncommercial." The U.K.'s Supreme Court has ruled that Thai state-owned energy firm PTT is entitled to liquidated damages for work that was not completed before its contract with Triple Point Technology was terminated. (Brent Lewin/Bloomberg via Getty Images) The Supreme Court said the Court of Appeal was wrong when it found in March 2019 that PTT, which is owned by the Thai state...

