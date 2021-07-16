Venezuela Leadership Fight To Land At UK Supreme Court

Law360, London (July 16, 2021, 5:05 PM BST) -- Britain's highest court will grapple on Monday with a dispute between two rival political groups in Venezuela fighting for control over more than €1 billion ($1.1 billion) in gold stored at the Bank of England, in a delicate case for the judges. The battle between two rival political groups in Venezuela about to start at the U.K. Supreme Court centers on more than €1 billion ($1.1 billion) in gold held at the Bank of England. (iStock) The appeal hearing at the Supreme Court will test the appetite of the English courts for wading into sensitive areas of politics and international relations....

