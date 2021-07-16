Dechert Joins Aviation Tycoon's Email Break-In Suit

Law360, London (July 16, 2021, 3:22 PM BST) -- An Iranian-American businessman dragged Dechert LLP and its former head of white collar crime into a London lawsuit on Friday, accusing the firm and a Middle Eastern investment authority of stealing his emails as part of a fraud inquiry. Lawyers for the firm and retired partner Neil Gerrard dropped their resistance and consented to be added as defendants to Farhad Azima's lawsuit over their alleged role in breaking into the businessman's email accounts in 2016. The move means that the case will proceed toward disclosure on the issue of whether Dechert or Gerrard knew about, or had a role in, leaking the...

