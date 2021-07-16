Pro Say: Guardianship Abuse Goes Way Beyond Britney

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Britney Spears' recent high-profile battle against a guardianship that she says is unwarranted and abusive has captured the public's attention, but it is far from the only case questioning the legal mechanism that can strip people of their rights to basic self-determination. On this week's episode of Pro Say, Law360 features reporter Cara Bayles explains how guardianships works, how the vague finding of "incapacity" can have detrimental effects on a person's livelihood, and what reform groups are trying to do to change the system. This Week Ep. 209: Guardianship Abuse Goes Way Beyond Britney Your browser does not support the audio...

