Ex-CMA Official Says Banks Can't Stop £1B Forex Rigging Suit

Law360, London (July 16, 2021, 6:37 PM BST) -- A group of banks can't block a £1 billion ($1.4 billion) proposed class action accusing them of rigging foreign exchange markets by forcing thousands of companies to opt in to the suit, a former competition watchdog official told a tribunal Friday. Counsel for Phil Evans argued at a Competition Appeal Tribunal hearing that it lacks jurisdiction to reject opt-out claims that would automatically enroll thousands of companies into the litigation in favor of opt-in proceedings put forward by the banks. Evans, an ex-Competition and Markets Authority inquiry chair, and Michael O'Higgins, former chairman of Britain's pensions regulator, are competing to bring...

