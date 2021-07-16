US, China Revive Dormant WTO Food Quota Fight

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 9:18 AM EDT) -- A long-dormant World Trade Organization dispute over restrictions on rice, corn and wheat, sprang to life Friday as the U.S. looked to punish China with new tariffs and Beijing blocked the move with calls for a new round of arbitration. The U.S. and China's long-dormant World Trade Organization dispute over restrictions on rice, corn and wheat sprang to life Friday after the U.S. sought to punish China with new tariffs. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) After the WTO struck down China's tariff-rate quota system in 2019, Beijing was given until the end of that year to comply. The deadline was repeatedly pushed back...

