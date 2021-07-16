Kirkland, Simmons Steer $1.3B Deal For UK REIT

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A consortium of student housing companies Scape Living and iQ Student Accommodation is buying U.K. real estate investment trust GCP Student Living PLC for £969 million (roughly $1.33 billion), with Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Simmons & Simmons LLP assisting on the buy side. An entity comprising the two companies is paying 213 pence for each GCP share, which represents a 30.7% premium on the stock's close on July 1, the firms said Friday. Kirkland and Simmons are representing the entity, Gemini Jersey JV LP, while Kirkland is also counseling iQ and The Blackstone Group, which purchased iQ last year. Meanwhile, Simmons...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS