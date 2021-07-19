Bowman And Brooke Adds Ex-Morgan Lewis Auto Litigator

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 1:36 PM EDT) -- Bowman and Brooke LLP has added a litigator previously with Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP who specializes in automobile product liability cases as a partner in its San Jose, California, office, the firm has announced. Robert Brundage will be a member of Bowman and Brooke's product liability and appellate and advanced motions practices, where he will focus on complex litigation involving the automotive and recreational vehicle industry, according to the firm's announcement Friday. Brundage regularly handles appeals for motor vehicle manufacturers, involving matters such as class actions, federal preemption, product liability and employment disputes, according to the firm. He also advises...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS