Spring Trial Date Set For Attys Accused Of Molotov Attack

Law360, New York (July 16, 2021, 2:48 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday set a March trial date for two attorneys accused of firebombing a vacant New York Police Department vehicle during police brutality protests last summer, after months of plea negotiations that thus far have failed to result in a resolution. Colinford Mattis, a now-suspended Pryor Cashman LLP associate, and Urooj Rahman, a Bronx Legal Services attorney, are facing what some court watchers say effectively amounts to a terrorism prosecution, after being arrested amid last year's nationwide protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Prosecutors claim that Rahman threw a...

