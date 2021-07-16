Calif. Coalition Pushes EPA To Reduce HFC Emissions

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A coalition of states led by California has asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to write new rules to reduce hydrofluorocarbon emissions, arguing that the agency should reverse the loosening of HFC rules during the Trump administration and aggressively regulate the potent greenhouse gases. California, Delaware, and several other states said Thursday that recent legislation and the Biden administration's focus on fighting climate change make it the right time to clamp down on HFC emissions, according to the states' petition. The petition adds to others recently filed by environmental groups that have pushed the EPA to act and further restrict HFCs....

