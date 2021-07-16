Conn. Catholic Diocese Hits Ch. 11 Over School Abuse Suits

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 3:10 PM EDT) -- The Roman Catholic Diocese of Norwich, Connecticut, filed for Chapter 11 in Connecticut bankruptcy court, saying it was the most "equitable" way to deal with nearly 60 lawsuits alleging sexual abuse at a church-run boarding school. The bankruptcy petition filed Thursday claims the diocese has between $50 million and $100 million in liabilities and $10 million to $50 million in assets. In statements Thursday, the diocese said the claims being asserted by former students exceed the diocese's current ability to pay, causing it to decide after years of deliberation to seek bankruptcy protection. "If the diocese had not filed for bankruptcy,...

