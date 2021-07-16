Curaleaf Unit Improperly Dissuaded Union Push, NLRB Finds

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Curaleaf Inc.'s Massachusetts subsidiary violated federal labor law by soliciting grievances and implicitly promising certain benefits to workers if they didn't support a union drive, a National Labor Relations Board judge has found, dismissing other allegations brought by the union. Administrative Law Judge Ira Sandron said in Thursday's decision that Curaleaf Massachusetts Inc. violated the National Labor Relations Act when President Patrik Jonsson and the company's HR director solicited complaints and grievances from two dispensary associates in May 2020. Judge Sandron said the company implicitly promised them increased benefits and better employment conditions if they refrained from supporting United Food and...

