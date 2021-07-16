Pa. Judge Defends Financial Discovery In Vein Filter Litigation

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 3:29 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia judge has urged a state appeals court to reject arguments from a local medical device manufacturer aimed at upending a requirement that it turn over internal financial data for use in litigating potential punitive damage awards in a thousand-plus pending cases over allegedly defective vein filters. Rex Medical LP is looking to overturn the discovery order as it argues that a punitive damage award returned in a single bellwether trial did not mean that discovery into its financial position was appropriate across all nearly 1,700 cases pending as part of a mass tort program created for individuals injured by...

