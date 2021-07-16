Judge Rips Army Corps For Lax Fish Protection At Ore. Dams

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge criticized the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for failing to implement measures to help Endangered Species Act-protected fish navigate a dam system, expressing frustration at the government's inaction and instructing officials to make changes quickly. U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez said the Army Corps has broad power to ensure that juvenile Upper Willamette River chinook salmon and steelhead fish are able to reach the ocean, deciding that deep drawdowns of water from reservoirs can be done by the Corps even if that affects hydropower generation. Judge Hernandez largely sided with environmental groups including the Northwest Environmental...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS