Caribbean Court Won't Enforce Miner's $6B Win Over Pakistan

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A Caribbean appellate court said it can't honor an Australian mining company's request for help enforcing a $6 billion arbitral award against Pakistan, deciding that the country has for now correctly been found to enjoy immunity from the court's jurisdiction. The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court's Court of Appeal on July 13 provided the reasons for its June 4 ex tempore decision refusing to enforce Tethyan Copper Co. Pty. Ltd.'s award from the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes against Pakistan as well as the miner's request for injunctive relief against a Pakistani airline and British Virgin Islands parties related to...

