La. Church Says Insurer Undervalued Hurricane Damage

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana church has said in a coverage dispute filed in federal court that its insurer strayed from the terms of its homeowners policy by undervaluing damage caused by Hurricane Laura and failing to pay the claim. The Church of the New Beginnings of Lake Charles Inc. contends in a complaint filed Thursday that Republic Underwriters Insurance Co. acted in bad faith when failing to pay its claim for damage from Hurricane Laura and finding that Hurricane Delta did not cause enough damage to warrant coverage. The nonprofit said the insurer shirked its responsibilities under Louisiana law and a homeowners policy...

