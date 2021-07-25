Advocates Frustrated By Biden's Silence On Justice Reform

Expand federal funding for mental health and substance-use disorder services and research The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration distributed $3 billion in American Rescue Plan funding to mental health and substance-abuse block grant programs Crime prevention

Train police to connect people with social services like mental health care and rehabilitation instead of sending them to prison In Senate, proposed Law Enforcement Training for Mental Health Crisis Response Act of 2021 Crime prevention

Automatic expungement and sealing of juvenile records In Senate, proposed First Step Implementation Act of 2021 Juvenile justice

Allow formerly incarcerated people to be eligible for public housing U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development made the formerly incarcerated eligible for emergency housing vouchers from the American Rescue Plan Reentry

"Ban the box" asking about criminal history on initial job applications U.S. Office of Personnel Management is releasing proposed rules for implementing a "ban the box" policy for federal government jobs Reentry

Increase job training for incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals U.S. Department of Labor awarded more than $85.5 million in grants to help incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people secure jobs Reentry

Increase educational opportunities for the incarcerated and formerly incarcerated U.S. Department of Labor awarded $25.5 million in grants to organizations that provide education and training services to incarcerated or formerly incarcerated young adults age 18-24 Reentry

Eliminate mandatory minimum sentences Proposed in House Res. 226 Sentencing

End the federal crack and powder cocaine sentencing disparity Biden administration testified in support of law ending sentencing disparity Sentencing

Decriminalize the use of cannabis Democratic senators introduced draft cannabis legalization bill Sentencing

Automatically expunge all prior cannabis use convictions Proposed in Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act introduced in Senate Sentencing

Eliminate the death penalty U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland paused federal executions while the U.S. Department of Justice reviews federal death penalty policy and procedures. However, the DOJ is seeking the death penalty for convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. Sentencing

End cash bail Proposed in House Res. 226 Sentencing

Stop jailing people for being too poor to pay fines and fees Proposed in House Res. 226 Sentencing

Ensure humane prison conditions Proposed in House Res. 226 Sentencing

Restore asylum eligibility for domestic violence survivors Garland ended Trump administration policies making it nearly impossible for immigrants to seek asylum over domestic violence fears Victim support

Invest in healing the trauma that affects survivors of gun violence and their communities Proposed in House Res. 226 Victim support

Raise the funding cap for Victims of Crime Act programs and replace with direct funding any lost revenue for the program Congress passed House Res. 1652 that would create a new source of revenue for the Crime Victims Fund Victim support

Restore American leadership and support multilateral efforts and United Nations resolutions to address sexual violence in conflict Administration released report on federal agencies' progress on their international efforts to combat sexual violence against women and girls Victim support

Close the "hate crime loophole" that allows some people with hate crime convictions to purchase firearms Proposed in the Disarm Hate Act of 2021 introduced in Senate and House Violence reduction

Pass legislation requiring firearm owners to store weapons safely in their homes Senate and House introduced the Safe Gun Storage Act of 2021 and Ethan's Law Violence reduction

Ensure the DOJ has sufficient resources to prioritize the prosecution of straw purchases of firearms Increased DOJ prosecution of illegal gun purchases proposed in the Senate's Protecting Communities and Preserving the Second Amendment Act of 2021 Violence reduction