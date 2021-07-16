Kirkland Guides Shore Capital Funds Totaling $686M

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 3:36 PM EDT) -- Shore Capital Partners said Friday that it has closed three Kirkland & Ellis-steered funds with $686 million in combined contributions that will target investments in health care, business services and real estate, respectively. The Chicago-based private equity firm said it closed its fourth institutional health care fund, Shore Capital Healthcare Partners Fund IV, with $366 million in contributions. The fund was oversubscribed, surpassing a $300 million target. Shore Capital Business Services Partners Fund I, the firm's first dedicated fund in that area, was also oversubscribed, raising $213 million, the firm said Friday. Meanwhile, its first real estate fund, Shore Capital Real...

