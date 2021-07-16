Ice Cream Co. President Cops To Skimming $1.8M In Dough

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The president of an Ohio ice cream equipment manufacturer pled guilty Friday to skimming cash from his company, treating himself to hotels and gambling trips and then lying about it on his taxes, federal prosecutors said. Timothy Miller copped to one count of wire fraud and two counts of filing a false tax return for draining nearly $1.8 million from ice cream filling machine maker Big Drum USA's bank account between July 2015 and December 2017, prosecutors announced. Miller shelled out the ill-gained dough at hotels and casinos in Ohio, Nevada, Utah, Iowa, Pennsylvania, California and Ontario, Canada, using cashier's checks...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS