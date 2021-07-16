Venue Question In Ex-Dentons Partner's Fight To Go To Court

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A California judge has halted arbitration against a former Dentons partner who says he was wrongly fired after a dispute over more than $30 million in fees, saying a court must decide whether the parties clearly wanted the arbitrator to decide the feud's proper venue. Judge James C. Chalfont of the Superior Court of California concluded on Tuesday that Jinshu "John" Zhang had shown that he was likely to succeed on his claim that the court had to decide whether he and his former firm had clearly wanted an arbitrator, rather than the court, to determine whether the matter belonged in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS