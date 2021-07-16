Government Can't Give Riot Grand Jury Records To Deloitte

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Friday rejected the government's request to share all grand jury materials with Deloitte, which it hired to organize a large volume of the evidence in over 500 U.S. Capitol riot defendants' cases, ruling that neither the private contractor nor its staff qualify as government employees under grand jury disclosure rules. U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell did acknowledge federal prosecutors' challenge in managing the growing number of records in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection probe. She also noted that the government had recognized its obligation to share any exculpatory evidence within the dataset with defense counsel for discovery...

