UPS Granted Win In Ex-Worker's ADA Accommodation Case

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A former United Parcel Service employee has nobody but herself to blame for a disability accommodation process she "derailed" by refusing to budge when the package delivery company said it couldn't allow her to tape-record meetings, a Kansas federal judge said. U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree on Friday granted UPS' bid for summary judgment, mooting a dueling motion from Susan Norwood, who maintained that the company's handling of her 2018 accommodation request violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and Kansas state law. According to the opinion, Norwood refused to take up UPS' offer to provide her with a note taker for...

