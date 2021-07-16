Judge Orders New Trial After AUSAs 'Deliberately Misled' Him

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 11:53 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge said Friday he would be ordering a new trial — with a new prosecution team — for a trio of men found guilty of swiping millions of dollars from elderly people in a sweepstakes scheme, saying during a hearing that the original prosecutors "deliberately misled this court." Prosecutors with the Southern District of Florida lied to the court about sending a cooperating witness into defense strategy meetings in 2016, U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles said during the hearing, and knowingly using the confidential information in their prosecution. The Florida men — Matthew Pisoni, 46; Marcus Pradel, 42; and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS