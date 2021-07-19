London Firm Fights Wealth Manager's £3.1M Investment Suit

Law360, London (July 19, 2021, 5:59 PM BST) -- An investment company being sued by STN Capital Partners SPF for £3.1 million ($4.25 million) has rejected the wealth management firm's claims that a revised loan agreement reached — and left unsigned — after a property deal went awry was enforceable. In its defense filing submitted Thursday to the High Court, London-based MBU Capital Ltd. maintained that the terms of a March 2018 agreement, under which Luxembourg-based STN would provide with it an interest-free, unsecured loan, was valid, not the bond instrument drafted in June 2018. The bond instrument came after the major lender for the property development project refused to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS