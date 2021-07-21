Neurim Takes Second Shot At Pulling Generic Insomnia Drug

Law360, London (July 21, 2021, 7:23 PM BST) -- Neurim Pharmaceuticals has launched a second round of litigation against two Viatris Inc. subsidiaries to try and pull a generic version of its insomnia medication off the market, despite a ruling from the European Patent Office last year that revoked the company's parent patent. The High Court claim, which became newly public on July 15, focuses on a so-called divisional patent of the parent, for a melatonin-based insomnia drug. While the parent patent was revoked by the EPO back in 2019, the descendant patent is still in force, according to the new claim. Like the previous litigation, Neurim seeks a finding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS